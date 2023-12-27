K-pop, K-drama stars to hold PH concerts, fan meets in 2024

K-pop group Seventeen performs at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment/File

MANILA — The year 2024 is looking to be an exciting one for fans of Korean celebrities as a slew of K-pop and K-drama stars have set concerts and fan meetings in the Philippines.

Super Junior member Yesung will kick off the year with a solo concert at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon on January 6, followed by K-pop boy group Seventeen's two-day "Follow" concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan on January 13 and 14.

Also on January 14, GOT7 member Mark Tuan will stage the local leg of his "The Other Side" tour at the SM North EDSA Skydome.

Members of the K-pop group NCT 127 perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 4, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Boy band NCT 127 is returning to the country for the Bulacan leg of its "Neo City - The Unity" tour at the Philippine Sports Stadium on January 21, followed by a private fan signing event in Manila on the next day.

On January 26, rock band The Rose will bring its "Dawn To Dusk" tour to the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Boy group Enhypen is coming back for the local leg of its "Fate" tour, to be held at the New Clark City Stadium on February 3. The event marks the first time that a musical act will mount a concert at the Tarlac venue.

On February 17, "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon" actor Park Hyung-sik is set to charm his Filipino supporters at the Araneta Coliseum.

Singer-actress Yoona, star of the recent hit romantic-comedy series "King the Land," will hold a fan meeting at the SMX Convention Center on March 1, while actor Rowoon will host a similar event the following day at the Araneta Coliseum.

wave to earth plays at the ON Festival at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on November 3, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

wave to earth, the indie rock band behind popular tracks such as "bad" and "seasons," is set to hold its first solo concert in the country, happening on March 11 and 13 at the New Frontier Theater.

Meanwhile, singer-actor Cha Eun-woo will once again delight his Filipino fans through a fan meeting on March 16, though the venue for the event has not been announced as of writing.

Rock band Xdinary Heroes is also returning for its first solo concert in the country, slated on March 23 at the New Frontier Theater.

Hitmaking girl group IVE is also coming back for a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 13, as part of its "Show What I Have" tour.

