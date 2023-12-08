Members of the South Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes perform during the I-Pop U 2022 Manila at the Smart Araneta Arena on October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

South Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes is coming back to the Philippines next year for a solo concert.

The group made the announcement on its X (formerly Twitter) page late Thursday, as it bared the cities and dates for the Asian leg of its "Break the Brake" world tour.

📍Jakarta 2024.03.02 (Sat) @ The Kasablanka Hall

📍Taipei 2024.03.08 (Fri) @ Zepp New Taipei

📍Manila 2024.03.23 (Sat) @ New Frontier Theater

The six-piece band will play at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on March 23, based on the post.

As of writing, Wilbros Live, which is organizing the local concert, has yet to release details on the ticket prices.

Aside from the Philippines, the tour also includes stops in Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand.

The upcoming concert marks Xdinary Heroes' return to the Philippines since it played at the I-POP U Manila music festival last October 2022, which marked the band's first performance in the country.

Managed by K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, Xdinary Heroes debuted in December 2021 with the single "Happy Death Day."

In October, the band dropped the extended play "Livelock," which spawned the single "Break the Brake," where the act's tour takes its name from.

