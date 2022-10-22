K-pop boy band NCT Dream performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Nearly five months since their last performance in the Philippines, South Korean groups NCT Dream and Alice returned to the country for another music festival on Friday, which also spotlighted K-pop acts that played in the local concert scene for the first time.

Going by the sea of neon green lights that filled the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, many of those who attended I-POP U 2022 Manila were fans of the boy band NCT, whose two sub-groups NCT Dream and WayV capped off Friday night's show.

The event marked NCT Dream and Alice's second visit to the country this year after both performed at Begin Again: K-pop Edition, which was also staged at the Big Dome in late May.

"Sobrang na-overwhelm [ako] noong una na pupunta pala sila ulit," Maria Angelica Paula de Guzman, 25, told ABS-CBN News of NCT Dream.

(I was overwhelmed at first when I learned that they would come here again.)

"Sobrang pinaghandaan namin na makita sila ulit. As much as possible, kung may concert sila, a-attend kami," added De Guzman, who was also present at Begin Again.

(We prepared so much to see them again. As much as possible, we want to attend whenever they have a concert.)

While most came for NCT Dream and WayV, the crowd was equally supportive of and let out passionate cheers for the other performers, including boy group Golden Child and rookie rock band Xdinary Heroes.

K-pop girl group Alice performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Opening the show was Alice, whose seven members performed their bubbly single "Summer Dream" before charming the audience with "This Is Me" and "Jackpot."

The girls also teased their upcoming single "Dance On," performing what seemed to be the song's chorus ahead of its October 27 release.

Xdinary Heroes made its debut in the local concert scene, electrifying the atmosphere inside the Big Dome with a 7-song set that included debut single "Happy Death Day" and all of the songs from its latest extended play "Hello, world!".

Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

The crowd sang along when Xdinary Heroes covered the hit "Zombie" by fellow rock band and label-mates DAY6.

Also performing in Manila for the first time, Golden Child impressed concertgoers with their vocals, looks and dynamic dance routines despite facing mic and sound system problems.

The group showcased singles "Burn It," "Ra Pam Pam" and "Replay" and album songs "Knocking On My Door," "3! 6! 9!", "Breathe" and "Bottom of the Ocean."

Only 8 members were present as leader Daeyeol was still fulfilling his mandatory military service while youngest member Bomin was recovering from an injury.

South Korean boy band Golden Child performs the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

The boys made use of the extended stage to interact more closely with the audience, even borrowing their phones to take selfie videos.

"It felt like a fever dream," Golden Child fan Isabela Caballero, 18, said. "Seeing the members perform live was phenomenal. Whether you're near or far [from] the stage, you'll really feel their presence."

I POP-U also marked the first time that NCT's China-based team WayV visited Manila.

Members Ten and Winwin, however, were unable to attend due to "health problems" while Lucas remains inactive from the group.

Despite this, Kun, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang managed to keep fans entertained during their turn with a question-and-answer segment and series of games that had crowd-pleasing consequences such as "aegyo" (making cute expressions).

Chinese boy band WayV performs the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Kun and Xiaojun also delivered a soulful rendition of their ballad "Back to You" before the quartet handed out flowers to spectators to the tune of fan-favorite "Love Talk."

"I feel very upset about this concert but I promise we will be back," Hendery said as he and his bandmates vowed to return with the absent members and more performances.

"WayZenNies, thank you for the support... We could feel your passion and love," WayV said in a Twitter post after the show.

NCT Dream served as the closing act, with Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung kicking off their set with "Beatbox," the title track from the repackaged album that the group released a day after Begin Again.

Similar to Begin Again, the quintet performed pandemic singles "Hot Sauce" and "Hello Future" as well as album track "Dive Into You."

"Though it's tiring and our schedule is hectic, we'll come back for sure for our Filipino Czennies," Jeno said before the group wrapped up the show with "Glitch Mode."

I POP-U Manila 2022 — presented by DNM Entertainment — took place on the same day as another music festival in Parañaque City, which was graced by P-pop and K-pop acts.

