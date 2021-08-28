The members of K-pop group Golden Child talk to ABS-CBN News about their latest album, online games and four-year career. Photo courtesy of Woollim Entertainment

When Golden Child debuted on August 28, 2017, they bore the weight of being called the “little brothers” of Infinite, one of K-pop’s most popular boy groups. But over the years, the 10-piece act managed to make a name for themselves as they carved their own path to stardom.

As Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Bomin mark their team’s fourth anniversary, the boys admitted that they continue to thirst for greater achievements.

“To be honest, I think it’s a lie to say that we’re satisfied with our career. Our goal is always to achieve higher goals and careers than now,” main vocalist Joochan said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

“It’s been four years since we debuted but we've been together for a longer time than that. I’m looking forward to what interesting things will happen in the future,” he added.

Bomin and Tag. Photos courtesy of Woollim Entertainment

Earlier this month, the group under Woollim Entertainment released its second full-length album “Game Changer,” led by the title track “Ra Pam Pam,” which takes on a tropical moombahton genre and aims to comfort listeners during tough times.

“The name of the title song ‘Ra Pam Pam’ is an onomatopoeia for heartbeat sounds,” rapper Jangjun explained. “It means that Golden Child delivers a message of heart-beating energy and hope to you in this difficult situation.”

Y and Daeyeol. Photos courtesy of Woollim Entertainment

The album title, meanwhile, comes from Golden Child’s “ambition to turn the music world around,” leader Daeyeol said.

“[Game Changer] means to show a new beginning. I think you’ll be able to see something different from our first full album,” Y added, referring to the 2019 album “Re-Boot” that spawned the single “Wannabe,” which gave the group its first music show win.

Last Aug. 17, Golden Child debuted on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart with “Ra Pam Pam” ranking second to K-pop supergroup BTS’ “Begin.”

The band also broke its first-week sales record after “Game Changer” sold around 129,000 copies within a week since its Aug. 2 release. “YES.,” the group’s mini album in January, previously held the record with 71,000 copies sold during the first week.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The members thanked their fans, Goldenness, for their recent achievements.

“I feel like Goldenness loves us and we’re getting off to a good start,” said Jibeom.

For Y, the number of album sales is not important “but I think moments with our fans are more important.”

Jangjun and Jibeom. Photos courtesy of Woollim Entertainment

The boys also know how to mix work with fun. They recalled, for instance, playing soccer with children while shooting the music video for “Ra Pam Pam.”

“During the music video shoot, some members played soccer with young children. It seems like their levels were similar,” said Y, apparently teasing his members.

“I thought I was good at soccer but the children were in the youth soccer team and they were really good,” Jaehyun said after Jangjun asked him how he felt about losing to children.

Seungmin and Jaehyun. Photos courtesy of Woollim Entertainment

Throughout the interview, the members were unafraid of making jokes about each other, showing their close and easygoing relationship. Still, the boys encounter small conflicts common among friends and colleagues, Jibeom said.

“We always have a good relationship but when there is a very small problem, such as using another member’s stuff or not returning it, it’s literally chaos. That happens sometimes,” he said.

“I think we maintain a good relationship by being honest about things that can be a problem, even if it’s the little things. I think the first is to have a natural relationship with each other,” Y added.

Joochan and Donghyun. Photos courtesy of Woollim Entertainment

Asked what fans can expect from their next comeback, Jangjun said in jest that Bomin — the youngest member — “will come back looking older than now,” drawing laughter from the other members.

Offering a more serious answer, Tag said, “We'll be back with a concept that we've never tried before for our next comeback.”

Addressing Filipino Goldenness, Bomin said, “Unfortunately, we are not able to meet you for now but we’ll do our best to make you satisfied with the rest of the performances and videos. We will keep working hard so please keep supporting us.”

Video editing by Reya Buenaventura, ABS-CBN News

More K-pop interviews on ABS-CBN News: