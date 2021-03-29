Jackson Wang’s advice: If you like somebody, tell them

Jackson Wang. Photo courtesy of Team Wang

MANILA – In the music video for his latest single “LMLY (Leave Me Loving You),” Hong Kong-born singer-rapper Jackson Wang portrays a dishwasher at a restaurant who secretly admires a pretty customer.

Wang’s character is head over heels for the girl, even imagining that he is in a relationship with her. Unfortunately, he’s left heartbroken when it’s revealed that the girl already has a lover, whom she marries at the end of the video.

“LMLY,” which dropped on Friday, takes on a catchy synth-pop sound while its music video offers a heart-wrenching story of unrequited love that Wang believes many people can relate with.

“I think a lot of people experienced it. Them, loving a girl, loving a guy… but they always hold it in, you know? They don’t really go and approach,” Wang said in an interview with ABS-CBN News ahead of the song’s release.

“I’m just here to tell you guys, if you really like somebody, you should really make a move and tell them, to express, ‘Hey I like you or maybe let’s give it a chance.’ But if it happened to be, you know, you don’t get it back, then hey, it’s what it is so let’s move on,” he added.

Asked if he’s ever experienced unrequited or one-sided romance, Wang answered: “Me and the Philippines. I love you guys so much but I don’t know, maybe it’s one-sided love.”

“LMLY” is Wang’s second release as a lead artist this 2021, which has been a busy year for him.

After putting out the Mandarin single “Alone” in late January, Wang was featured in songs by K-pop veteran Rain, Chinese rapper Vava, and Indonesian singer Afgan.

He also joined his fellow GOT7 members for “Encore,” the K-pop boy group’s first single following their departure from label JYP Entertainment.

Big projects

But the 27-year-old multi-hyphenate is just getting started, saying “there will be a lot of different, big, big, big projects going on in 2021,” which includes an album slated for release later in the year.

“The only thing I can say is it’s (the album) about 10 songs and a lot of pop, R&B,” he said.

Promotional poster for ‘LMLY.’ Photo courtesy of Team Wang

Wang is also busy running his company, Team Wang, which is divided into a music label, Team Wang Records, and fashion brand, Team Wang Design, where he serves as both creative director and lead designer.

With so many things going on, “I don’t think I have many more time to lose or any days off this year anymore,” Wang said.

“I had my time already,” he added, referring to a week-long break that he took last February in order to “recharge myself.”

Wang said he was simply idle during his break: he slept, ate whatever he wanted, and watched “Spongebob Squarepants.”

For now, Wang just wants to “keep doing what I’m doing” and “hustle even more.”

“I can’t wait until COVID is over so we’re back on track, travelling around the world to meet fans or whoever that loves my music or supports me,” he said.

