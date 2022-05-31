K-pop group NCT Dream at ‘Begin Again: K-pop Edition,’ staged at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, May 29, 2022. The event is the first live concert in the Philippines to feature foreign artists since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the only place where Joy Cañas could experience her favorite K-pop acts’ live performances was from her home in Cavite.

The threat of the virus prompted governments worldwide to tighten travel restrictions and ban mass gatherings, effectively putting a halt to in-person concerts and tours.

While Cañas settled with watching her idols perform from Seoul via livestreams, she said seeing them in the flesh was still a different experience.

“”Yong camerawork maganda pero kasi parang may something na kulang,” Cañas told ABS-CBN News of the online K-pop concerts that usually blended live stages with augmented reality.

(The camerawork is good but it feels like something’s missing.)

“You get to see them perform in HD (high definition) pero iba pa rin ‘yong difference while performing [live],” said Cañas, who at 21 has been a K-pop fan for over a decade.

(You get to see them perform in HD but there’s still a difference in seeing them while performing live.)

Cañas finally got to see her idols last Sunday, as one of the thousands of K-pop fans who flocked to the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for “Begin Again: K-pop Edition,” the first live concert in the country to feature foreign artists since the onset of the pandemic.

Key of SHINee performs at ‘Begin Again: K-pop Edition.’ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Passionate fans once again waved their lightsticks and screamed their hearts out at The Big Dome as SHINee’s Key, boy bands NCT Dream and WEi, and girl group Alice took the stage for a two-hour spectacle.

“It’s my first time meeting NCT Dream and SHINee in a concert. I’m super happy,” said Cañas.

“It’s really an exhilarating experience since I get to see the people I only see on my phone,” said Phoebe Ocampo, an 18-year-old fan of NCT Dream.

“They’re like the people who helped me through the pandemic,” Ocampo said of the group.

The loudest cheers of the night were for NCT Dream, which was also the last K-pop group that performed in Manila before the government began imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Only 5 members were present during Sunday’s show as Mark and Haechan were touring in Japan with NCT 127, another NCT sub-group.

The quintet sang and danced to tracks it released during the pandemic, namely, singles “Hot Sauce,” “Hello Future” and “Glitch Mode,” and B-side “Dive Into You.”

“We just came back but we’re getting the same amount of love,” member Jeno said.

His bandmate, Jaemin, added: “If we do a [solo] concert, we’re definitely going to come back to the Philippines.”

Key capped off the evening, showing what it meant to be a seasoned performer with his confident command of the stage.

“It’s been years since I’ve been here. It’s crazy,” said the 30-year-old idol, who showcased songs mostly off his latest extended play “Bad Love.”

“I hope I can come back here again as SHINee,” said Key, adding that his bandmates, who last visited Manila in 2017, “wanted to come here together” with him.

Superstar Sharon Cuneta, a known SHINee fan, was also present at the concert and even shed tears when she saw Key.

K-pop girl group Alice, formerly Elris, performs at ‘Begin Again: K-pop Edition.’ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The seven-member Alice also returned to the local concert scene, kicking off the show with bright and bubbly songs, and power ballads like its recent single “Power of Love.”

The girls last played in Manila in 2019. At the time, they still went by the name Elris, rebranding to Alice after moving to a new management company earlier this year.

WEi, a six-piece act that includes idol-actor Kim Yohan, performed in the country for the first time since debuting in 2020. The group’s set included singles “Twilight,” “All Or Nothing,” “Bye Bye Bye” and “Too Bad,” and B-side “Super Bumpy.”

“We received a really hot response from you guys. We promise to come back,” said Junseo, the group’s “maknae” or youngest member.

Boy band WEi performed in the Philippines for the first time at the ‘Begin Again: K-pop Edition.’ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The concert comes as Metro Manila and parts of Luzon saw a “slight uptick” in new COVID-19 cases, although health officials have said the increase was not “sustained and large” and that the country remained “low risk” to the virus.

Concertgoers were required to present a proof of vaccination upon entering the venue and wear face masks throughout the show.

“Medyo nakakatakot pa rin pero at least, a lot of people are vaccinated so kahit papaano, mayroon pa ring proteksiyon,” said Daniella Ericka Ilano, a 22-year-old fan of SHINee.

(It’s still a bit scary but at least, a lot of people are vaccinated so there’s still protection.)

“Nakakatakot pero mas nauuna ‘yong excitement kaysa maisip na ma-anxious,” said Cañas.

(It’s scary but the excitement gets the better of me instead of thinking about the anxiety.)

“Begin Again: K-pop Edition” was produced by CDM Entertainment.