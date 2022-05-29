Sharon Cuneta teared up after seeing her favorite K-pop stars perform at ‘Begin Again: K-pop Edition’ at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, May 29, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@kakiep83

MANILA – The “Megastar” is also a mega K-pop stan.

Veteran singer-actress Sharon Cuneta was unable to hold back her tears after seeing her favorite South Korean idols perform in Manila late Sunday, based on a photo shared by her daughter Frankie Pangilinan.

In the photo posted by Pangilinan on Twitter, a teary-eyed Cuneta could be seen doing a heart pose and holding a light-stick of K-pop band SHINee while attending the “Begin Again: K-pop Edition” concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Kim Kibum, [i]kaw lang ang nagpapaiyak ng mama ko na ganto,” Pangilinan said in a reply Twitter post to the photo.

(Kim Kibum, you’re the only one who can make my mom cry like this.)

Pangilinan was referring to SHINee member Key, one of the four acts that played at “Begin Again,” which marked the return of live K-pop concerts in the Philippines since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

Cuneta, 56, has been open about being a K-pop fan, revealing in one of her YouTube vlogs her admiration for SHINee and its labelmates NCT.

On Instagram, Cuneta posted a screen capture of her daughter’s post, writing in the caption: “Nakakahiya man pero SHINee (this time si Key pa lang) ang nakakapagpaiyak sa akin ng ganito.”

(It’s embarrassing to admit this but SHINee – this time only Key – can make me cry like this.)

In a separate Instagram post, Cuneta said she flew all the way from Ilocos just to watch Key and NCT Dream, a sub-group of NCT that also performed at “Begin Again.”

In another post, the superstar shared a video of fellow audience members cheering as she entered the concert venue.

“Thank you, fellow K-pop fans! I felt like I was with friends,” she wrote in the caption.

Other acts that performed at “Begin Again” were girl group Alice and boy band WEi.

Cuneta is no stranger to K-pop concerts. In 2019, she attended the K-pop World Music Festival, where she had the opportunity to meet and take a photo with boy band NCT 127.

Earlier this year, the Philippine government eased restrictions on travel and mass gathering, allowing foreign artists to hold concerts in the country again.