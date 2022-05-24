People exit the Quiapo Church after hearing the Friday Mass on March 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila and some parts of Luzon have seen a "slight uptick" of COVID-19 cases since mid-May, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The increase in cases however does not translate into a higher average daily attack rate (ADAR) nationwide and all regions have "less than 1 case per 100,000 population," according to Alethea de Guzman, officer-in-charge of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau.

"Bagaman mababa na ang ating mga kaso, kinakailangan pa rin i-monitor mga pagtaas kahit 'di ito nagtatranslate sa pagtaas ng national positivity rate na nanatili at 1.1 percent nitong nakaraang linggo," she told reporters.

The following regions have a positive 1-week growth rate but remain under low risk case classification: Central Luzon, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Soccksargen, Caraga, and Bangsamoro, said De Guzman.

The Philippines overall remains under minimal to low risk case classification, she added.

The increase in cases cannot be attributed to a single event, according to De Guzman. It is possible that the rise in infections does not translate into a "sustained and large increase" due to the country's "immunity wall," she said.

"Tayo ay nakakakita ng kaunting pagtaas ng kaso pero una ito ay maliit, hindi lumalagpas ng 100 ang ating mga active cases," she said.

(We're seeing an increase in cases but it is small, our active cases does not go beyond 100.)

"Ikalawa, anumang pagtaas di nagiging dahilan upang dumami o tumaas ang mga admission o utilization rate."

(Secondly, it does not lead to a higher admission or utilization rate.)

Despite this, the public is urged to observe minimum health standards and get vaccinated and boosted when eligible, De Guzman said.

"Kahit hindi tayo nakakakita ng significant negetive impact nitong variants na ito sa ngayon, kailangan ngayon pa lang tayo ay naghahanda at tinataasan ang proteksyon. That’s our minimum public health standards and availing of primary and booster doses," she said.

(Even if we do not see a significant negative impact of these variants right now, we should be prepared and strengthen our protection.)

Some 69 million people or 76.76 percent of the eligible 90 million population have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. At least 13.89 million have received their booster shots.