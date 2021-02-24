WATCH: K-pop group WEi talks about new album, goals

South Korean boy group WEi. Photo courtesy of OUI Entertainment

MANILA – The members of Korean boy band WEi are dreaming big by aspiring to become a globally recognized act.

Formed by OUI Entertainment, WEi -- composed of Jang Dae-hyeon, Kim Dong-han, Yoo Yong-ha, Kim Yo-han, Kang Seok-hwa, and Kim Jun-seo -- debuted last October 5 with the mini album, “Identity : First Sight,” fronted by the single “Twilight.”

“I want to share K-pop with the world like the other senior artists and [I] hope to promote our music globally,” Seok-hwa said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“I think it would be great if a lot of people can enjoy our music and relate to it,” Yong-ha added.

It’s an achievable goal for WEi, considering K-pop’s international popularity. But the road can be quite challenging, given the countless number of South Korean idols, with dozens of new acts entering the scene each year.

The WEi members, however, said they are ready to take on any challenge. The boys hope to show their perseverance through their second mini-album, “Identity : Challenge,” which dropped Tuesday afternoon alongside the music for the title track “All Or Nothing.”

“The concept for the album is one that captures WEi’s openness to take on new challenges… WEi will not be daunted and continue to face any challenges that appear on their path,” Dong-han said.

Jang Dae-hyeon and Kim Dong-han. Photo courtesy of OUI Entertainment

Leader Dae-hyeon, who produced “All Or Nothing,” described the song as “a hybrid trap song that uses an Asian scale, and showcases WEi’s dynamic vocal and rap skills, and contains the members’ aspirations.”

If WEi showed a “bright” side in “Twilight,” the group hopes to display its “sexiness and upgraded dark, werewolf-like side” in the new album, said Jun-seo, the “maknae” or youngest member.

“I want to show that we are diverse in what we can do,” Yo-han said.

Kim Yo-han. Photo courtesy of OUI Entertainment

While WEi is only a four-month-old group, its members are no strangers to the K-pop industry.

All of the members previously competed in K-pop survival programs, with most of them winning to become members of temporary boy bands.

Kang Seok-hwa. Photo courtesy of OUI Entertainment

Despite having worked in different groups before, the WEi members shared that they have a strong bond, a quality which they believe sets them apart from other K-pop groups.

“Our tight-knit relationship is a really big strength,” Jun-seo said.

“Whenever we prepare for a stage or perform, we are really positive and show great teamwork on stage,” Dae-hyeon said.

Yoo Yong-ha and Kim Jun-seo. Photo courtesy of OUI Entertainment

The WEi members said they also hope to meet their Filipino fans, called “RUi,” as soon as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

“Thank you for always supporting us from far away. I am so, so thankful. When the situation improves, I hope to meet Filipino RUi quickly,” Dae-hyeon said.

“Stay healthy until we meet and let’s get strength from each other,” Yo-han added.

Video editing by Reya Buenaventura, ABS-CBN News