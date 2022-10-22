Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: K-pop stars unite at I-POP U 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2022 05:32 PM

K-pop fans with their lightsticks during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Korean girl group Alice performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

K-pop boy band Golden Child makes its Philippine concert scene debut at I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Golden Child member Seungmin walks to the extended stage as the audience greets him for his birthday during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Golden Child member Jangjun during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Golden Child member Joochan interacts with the crowd during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Chinese boy band WayV performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

The members of WayV give out flowers to the audience during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

WayV member Hendery interacts with fans during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

K-pop boy band NCT Dream performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

K-pop boy band NCT Dream performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

K-pop boy band NCT Dream performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

K-pop boy band NCT Dream performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Groups NCT Dream, WayV, Golden Child, Xdinary Heroes and Alice joined forces for a K-pop festival on Friday, offering energetic performances that pumped up the crowd at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

I-POP U 2022 Manila marked NCT Dream's and Alice's return to the Philippines, 5 months since they played at the Big Dome for a similar occassion in late May.

Chinese pop act WayV, boy group Golden Child and rookie rock band Xdinary Heroes made their local concert scene debut through the event.

Read More:  K-pop   concert   I-POP U 2022 Manila   music festival   NCT Dream   WayV   Golden Child   Xdinary Heroes   Alice  