IN PHOTOS: K-pop stars unite at I-POP U 2022

K-pop fans with their lightsticks during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Korean girl group Alice performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

K-pop boy band Golden Child makes its Philippine concert scene debut at I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Golden Child member Seungmin walks to the extended stage as the audience greets him for his birthday during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Golden Child member Jangjun during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Golden Child member Joochan interacts with the crowd during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Chinese boy band WayV performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

The members of WayV give out flowers to the audience during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

WayV member Hendery interacts with fans during I-POP U 2022 Manila at the Araneta Coliseum, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

K-pop boy band NCT Dream performs at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for I-POP U 2022 Manila, October 21, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

