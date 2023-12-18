K-pop girl group IVE. Photo: @IVEstarship/X

Prepare your wallets, Filipino DIVE! More details about the Manila leg of K-pop girl group IVE's "Show What I Have" tour have been released Monday.

On its social media pages, local promoter Live Nation Philippines said the concert would take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 13.

Hello DIVE🫰🏼 This is your chance to see IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR <SHOW WHAT I HAVE> in Manila!



Mark your calendars✅

📆July 13, 2024

📍SM Mall of Asia Arena



🎟️LNPH Presale: March 15, 10AM - 11:59PM

🎟️General Onsale: March 16, 12PM #IVE #아이브 #アイヴ#SHOW_WHAT_I_HAVE… pic.twitter.com/ENEVwfVZgE — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) December 18, 2023

A pre-sale for members of Live Nation Philippines will take place from 10 a.m to 11:59 p.m. on March 15, followed by the general ticket selling starting on the noon of March 16.

Live Nation has yet to reveal the ticket prices and seat map for the event.

Debuting in December 2021 under Starship Entertainment, IVE — composed of Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo — has garnered attention within the K-pop scene with its catchy songs that touch on self-love.

The group previously held a fan concert in Manila last June.

