K-pop girl group IVE during its ‘The Prom Queens’ fan concert at the Araneta Coliseum, June 17, 2023. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The lights suddenly dimmed at the Araneta Coliseum. On the screen in the middle of the stage, a video showing girl group IVE’s journey to stardom played, catching the attention of the K-pop stars who were onstage for their first concert in the Philippines.

The fan-made video went on to show Filipino supporters’ TikTok dance covers of the group’s disco-infused single “After Like,” before flashing the messages: “We will always be part of your journey. We promise we will always be by your side no matter what. Thank you so much for being IVE.”

As soon as the video ended and the lights went on again, member Leeseo — apparently moved by the clip — burst into tears, prompting her bandmates to comfort her.

And as the girls proceeded to deliver their final messages to the crowd, the other members, notably leader Yujin and Rei, were unable to hold back their tears.

“I’m very thankful that you guys gave us this wonderful surprise gift. It’s been so long since I felt this much excitement on stage,” Leeseo, who at 16 is the group’s youngest member, said through an interpreter.

“From the intro, I heard your cheers and you guys were so great in reacting to our performances,” she told Filipino DIVEs, as the group’s fans are called.

It was a heartwarming moment shared by IVE and Filipino DIVEs before the group wrapped up the concert, which was also the first stop to its “The Prom Queens” Asia tour.

Rei, who hid her face with a fan-made banner since she was still shedding tears, admitted to feeling nervous prior to the concert, saying “it’s been so long since I performed in front of DIVE.”

“But seeing how countless DIVEs came tonight to see our performances gave me such joy,” said Rei, who was unable to participate in her group’s album promotions earlier this year after going on hiatus due to health reasons.

“Every time I see the faces of the DIVEs, I really get positive energy and so much love from you… I’m very happy that we get to start this Asian tour here, with six members all together.” she added.

Produced by DNM Entertainment, the prom-themed fan concert ran for more than two hours, but the passionate fans were relentless in cheering and singing along.

Fans broke into ecstatic shrieks the moment IVE, clad in preppy uniforms, took the stage of the Big Dome and opened the show with “After Like.” The next numbers — “Take It,” “My Satisfaction,” “Royal” and “Kitsch” — sustained the electric energy.

For their unit performances, the girls split into pairs, with Wonyoung and Rei strutting on stage to Meghan Trainor’s “Me Too,” Yujin and Liz serenading fans with Jessie J’s “Flashlight,” and Gaeul and Leeseo blowing the crowd away with Blackpink’s “Kill This Love.”

Dressed in all-white outfits and accompanied by backup dancers, IVE exuded confidence as the members marched onstage in “Blue Blood” before showcasing their latest single “I Am,” award-winning hit “Love Dive” and debut song “Eleven.”

For the encore, IVE prepared rock versions of “Love Dive” and “After Like,” and capped the evening with the perky “Not Your Girl.”

In between the performances, the girls — joined by host Sam Oh — played games, including a quiz involving questions about their songs (for instance, they were asked how many times the word “kitsch” is mentioned in their song of the same title) and bandmates.

In another segment, the members were asked to identify songs by other K-pop artists based on silhouettes of their accompanying dance moves. To the delight of the crowd, each correct answer merited short performances of the songs, which included Girls’ Generation’s “Into the New World” and “Flower” by Blackpink member Jisoo.

During her closing message, Wonyoung remarked: “This is our first time in the Philippines today. We will never forget this.”

“Thank you guys for the great and memorable, precious memories,” she told fans.

“Today, the heat and atmosphere was off the roof so we had a great time… We’ll make sure IVE will come here more often,” Gaeul added.

