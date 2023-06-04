Concept photo for K-pop girl group IVE's album 'I've IVE,' released in April 2023. Photo: Twitter/@IVEstarship

IVE has only been around for less than two years but the six-member girl group has quickly risen to the upper echelons of K-pop with its chic image and string of catchy singles that feature gorgeous harmonies and empowering lyrics.

On December 1, 2021, IVE debuted under Starship Entertainment, a label that houses popular K-pop acts, including Monsta X, WJSN (Cosmic Girls) and Cravity.

The group's name is a contraction for "I Have," which conveys the group's message that its members were prepared to show what they have, according to a report by the Korea Herald.

IVE is composed of Korean members An Yujin, Gaeul, Jang Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo, and Japanese member Rei — all born between 2002 and 2007.

There was much anticipation surrounding the group's launch, especially with the inclusion of Yujin and Wonyoung, who were members of IZ*ONE, the temporary girl group formed through the popular survival show "Produce 48."

Even during the promotions for debut single "Eleven," IVE already showed signs of being a promising group.

Exactly a week since its debut, IVE earned its first win on a South Korean music show on "Show Champion." They also managed to secure performances on Korean year-end music festivals.

The group soon proved itself to be a force in the K-pop scene with the release of sophomore single "Love Dive" in April 2022.

The song reportedly topped the annual song chart of Melon, South Korea's largest music streaming platform, in 2022 and was named song of the year at the MAMA Awards, Melon Music Awards, Asia Artist Awards and Golden Disc Awards. It also ranked second on both Billboard and Dazed's annual list of best K-pop songs.

"Love Dive" perfectly captures IVE's unique concept called "chaebol crush," defined in an MTV feature as a blend of the confident "girl crush" and the group's "posh [and] preppy visuals" reminiscent of South Korean elites depicted in TV dramas.

In April, IVE dropped its first full-length album. Titled "I've IVE," the record sold over a million copies in its first week while its two singles — "Kitsch" and "I Am" — topped Korean music charts, according to news agency Yonhap.

In an effort to personally connect with its following called DIVEs, IVE has also embarked on its first "fan concert" tour, which includes stops in Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand.

In celebration of its continued success, we've rounded up the rising group's music videos: