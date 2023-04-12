K-pop girl group IVE. Photo: Instagram/@IVEstarship

Prepare your wallets, DIVEs!

Local promoter DNM Entertainment dropped Wednesday the ticket prices and seat plan for the upcoming Philippine fan concert of K-pop girl group IVE.

The six-member group will play at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on June 17 for its "The Prom Queens" tour.

In a Twitter post, DNM posted a photo of the seat map, with the following ticket prices:

SVIP Seated - P12,075

Patron - P9,975

Lower Box A - P8,400

Lower Box B - P6,825

Upper Box - P4,725

Philippines, are you ready to DIVE INTO IVE? 👑 Watch them live and in person for IVE THE FIRST FAN CONCERT<The Prom Queens> in Manila!



🗓 06.17.2023 | 5PM

📍 Smart Araneta Coliseum

🔜Ticketing Details TBA#IVE #아이브 #ThePromQueens #IVEMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/9I3WSl1Woa — DNM Entertainment (@dnmentph) April 12, 2023

The promoter has yet to announce the start of the ticket selling period.

The event marks the chart-topping girl group's first visit to the Philippines since it debuted in December 2021.

Managed by Starship Entertainment, IVE — composed of Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo — rose to further prominence in 2022 with its sophomore single "Love Dive," which was named song of the year in several South Korean music award shows.

The act recently dropped its first full-length album, "I've IVE," which spawned the singles "I Am" and "Kitsch."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.