J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS and girl group IVE at the 2022 MAMA Awards. Photo: Twitter/@MnetMAMA

K-pop superstars BTS and rising girl group IVE took home the top prizes at the 2022 MAMA Awards, which returned as an overseas event and with a larger in-person audience since the COVID-19 pandemic's onset.

The award ceremony, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop, was staged Tuesday and Wednesday at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan.

BTS continued to dominate the "Daesangs" (grand prizes), bagging the worldwide icon of the year and artist of the year awards.

The group also received album of the year for its anthology album "Proof," released in June.

BTS also became the first recipient of a new award called the MAMA Platinum, which is given to artists who have won all four Daesangs at once.

The septet, who are widely credited for bringing K-pop into the mainstream in the United States, swept all the grand prizes at the MAMAs from 2019 to 2021.

J-Hope, who performed songs off his recently released solo album, was the sole BTS member present at the event and received the awards on behalf of his team.

IVE, meanwhile, took home song of the year for "Love Dive," its sophomore single released in April — a rare feat for a rookie group.

The remaining winners include:

Best Music Video - Blackpink ("Pink Venom")

Best Male Group - BTS

Best Female Group - Blackpink

Best Male Artist - Lim Youngwoong

Best Female Artist - TWICE's Nayeon

Best New Male Artist - Xdinary Heroes

Best New Female Artist - IVE

Best Dance Performance (Male) - Seventeen ("Hot")

Best Dance Performance (Female) - IVE ("Love Dive")

Best Dance Performance (Solo) - Psy ("That That" feat. Suga)

Best Vocal Performance (Solo) - Taeyeon ("INVU")

Best Vocal Performance (Group) - Big Bang ("Still Life")

Best Band Performance - Xdinary Heroes ("Happy Death Day")

Best Hip-hop and Urban Music - Jay Park ("Ganadara" feat. IU)

Best Collaboration - Psy and Suga ("That That")

Best OST - Melomance ("Love Maybe" for "Business Proposal")

Favorite Female Group - (G)I-DLE

Favorite New Artists - IVE, Kep1er, Le Sserafim, Nmixx

Favorite Asian Artist - JO1 (J-pop group)

Most Popular Group - Stray Kids

Most Popular Male Artist - J-Hope

Inspiring Achievement - Jaurim

Global Music Trend Leader - Zico

Yogibo Chill Artist - Stray Kids

Bibigo Culture and Style - J-Hope

The following won the Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10:

Stray Kids

Seventeen

Treasure

Tomorrow X Together

GOT7

Psy

NCT Dream

Enhypen

BTS

Blackpink

Min Heejin, CEO of Hybe sub-label ADOR, was named breakout producer for the debut extended play of her company's new girl group Newjeans.

Girl group Kara performs at the 2022 MAMA Awards. Photo: Twitter/@MnetMAMA

During the first night, girl group Kara made its highly anticipated comeback, performing "When I Move," the single off a special album that marks the act's 15th anniversary.

The group also showcased a medley of past hits "Lupin," "Step" and "Mister."

Singer Jeon Somi and actor Park Bogum served as hosts for the first and second night, respectively.

This year marks the first time that the event — organized annually by South Korean entertainment giant CJ E&M — was held under a new name, rebranding from the previous Mnet Asian Music Awards.

