BTS and Blackpink are among the 'most tweeted about' K-pop groups by Filipinos in 2021.

MANILA — K-pop superstars BTS and Blackpink are among the most talked about South Korean idol groups by Filipinos on Twitter this 2021.

The social network on Thursday named the "most tweeted about K-pop groups in the Philippines" this year, but unlike in previous years, the groups were not ranked and listed alphabetically instead.

The list includes top boy group BTS, which recently won the top prize at the American Music Awards and was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in the 2022 Grammy Awards.

YG Entertainment's Blackpink, who are also at the forefront of K-pop's international popularity, also made the list.

Blackpink did not have a comeback as a quartet this year but its members Rosé and Lisa debuted as soloists, while Jisoo is starring in a drama that is scheduled to premiere this December.

Also on the list are Blackpink's labelmates iKON, JYP Entertainment acts Twice and Stray Kids, and SM Entertainment groups Red Velvet and EXO.

Boy groups Enhypen, Seventeen and The Boyz are also among the "most tweeted about" K-pop acts, according to Twitter's list.

Twitter also released the list of "most tweeted about" K-pop hashtags by Filipinos this year, which includes #blackpink, #bts, #enhypen, #exo, #nct127, #nctdream, #seventeen, #straykids, #treasure and #twice.

K-pop has been one of South Korea’s most successful cultural exports and is a key component of the “Korean Wave” that has swept Asia and beyond over the last two decades.

