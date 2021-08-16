Korean girl group Red Velvet made its much-awaited comeback with 'Queendom.' Photo from Twitter/@RVsmtown

South Korean girl group Red Velvet made its much-anticipated comeback on Monday with its sixth mini-album, "Queendom."

The 5-piece band dropped the 6-track record alongside the music video for the lead single of the same name.

The song "Queendom" is an upbeat song that delivers a message of empowerment to listeners.

The hashtag #QueendomCome topped the list of trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines at the time of the mini album's release.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Queendom" comes nearly 2 years since "The ReVe Festival: Finale," the group's last full-group release back in December 2019 which was fronted by the well-loved "Psycho."

Red Velvet returns as a quintet after Wendy went on hiatus following a stage accident during a year-end performance in 2019.

Since 2020, the band promoted mostly through a sub-unit composed of Irene and Seulgi, and as soloists.

Last January, Wendy, who had recovered from her injuries, joined her members for their label SM Entertainment's online concert.

Red Velvet debuted in August 2014 with "Happiness" with the 4-member lineup of Irene, Seugli, Wendy and Joy. The following year, Yeri joined the team when it released its first extended play "Ice Cream Cake."

The group's name reflects its musical style, composed of a "red" side that's more bright and upbeat, and a "velvet" side with sleek tracks that lean towards R&B.

Among the notable hits from Red Velvet's rich discography are "Russian Roulette" (2016), "Red Flavor" (2017), and "Bad Boy" (2018).

Red Velvet last visited Manila in 2019 for the K-pop World Music Festival.