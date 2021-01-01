K-pop: SM artists join forces for New Year’s Day concert

Girl group Red Velvet performs ‘Psycho’ during the ‘SMTown Live: Culture Humanity’ concert, streamed online for free on January 1, 2021. Screengrab

MANILA — K-pop acts under SM Entertainment, one of the top companies in South Korea’s idol music scene, marked the start of the new year on Friday by coming together for an online concert.

The “SMTown Live: Culture Humanity” concert was streamed for free on various social media platforms, including YouTube where it attracted over a million viewers.

For 4 hours, artists Kangta, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, SHINEE’s Taemin, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, Red Velvet, NCT, SuperM, and Aespa performed some of their hit songs. They were joined by DJs Raiden, Ginjo and Imlay.

The show was especially significant for Red Velvet as it marked main vocalist Wendy’s return after over a year of absence due to injuries sustained in a stage accident in December 2019.

“It’s been so long since we met,” Wendy said. “It’s been a year since I was on the stage as Red Velvet. I’m so thrilled, excited and nervous.”

A teaser video for SHINEE’s comeback this year was also shown in the concert.

SHINEE has not promoted as a complete group since the members started enlisting for their mandatory military service in late 2018. Three of the four members finished their conscription last year while Taemin, the youngest, has yet to enlist.

Noticeably absent from the show were soloist BoA and sub-unit EXO-SC.

Since 2008, SM artists have toured together internationally through “SMTown Live.”

Founded in 1995 by Lee Soo-man, SM Entertainment has produced some of the most popular K-pop artists with large global fandoms. The company also contributed to the early overseas success of K-pop through acts such as H.O.T. and BoA.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: