BTS is ‘most tweeted about K-pop group’ in PH for 2020

MANILA – BTS emerged as the most talked about K-pop group by Filipinos on Twitter this year, the social network said Tuesday.

In a report, Twitter said BTS “proved their prowess by once again topping the Most Tweeted about K-pop Groups and Most Tweeted about K-pop hashtags lists in the Philippines.”

This year, the 7-member group became the first K-pop band to get a Grammy nomination. Their latest single, “Life Goes On,” debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first song sung predominantly in Korean to top the 62-year-old chart.

Four-piece girl group Blackpink, named the biggest music act in the world this year by Bloomberg, ranked second in the Most Tweeted about K-pop groups list, followed by 13-member boy band Seventeen.

EXO ranked high at No. 4 despite the lack promotions as a full group this year since some of its members are fulfilling their mandatory military service. Girl group Twice, meanwhile, placed fifth.

TXT (Tomorrow X Together), BTS’ label-mates from Big Hit Entertainment, placed seventh, while JYP Entertainment boy groups GOT7 and Stray Kids ranked eighth and tenth, respectively.

Rookie boy bands Treasure of YG Entertainment and Enhypen, also from Big Hit, also made the list, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively.

“Enhypen officially debuted just recently but they already gained a following among Filipino audiences,” said Twitter, referring to 7-member act that released its first single last Nov. 30.

Blackpink was also at No. 2 on the list of “Most Tweeted about K-pop hashtags in the Philippines” for 2020, followed by label-mates Treasure.

The remaining most tweeted hashtags are (4) Seventeen, (5) Twice, (6) Got7, (7) Exo, (8) Enhypen, (9) Stray Kids, and (10) NCT.

The cancellation of concert tours this year due to the coronavirus pandemic has done little to “dull the shine” of K-pop, which has seen a “meteoric rise in the last decade, enamoring fans from all corners of the world,” Twitter said.

K-pop has been one of South Korea’s most successful cultural exports and is a key component of the “Korean Wave” that has swept Asia and beyond over the last two decades.

