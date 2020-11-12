K-pop stars Blackpink named world’s biggest music act; BTS ranks 10th

Blackpink. Photo courtesy of Netflix

K-pop girl band Blackpink have been named the biggest music act in the world by Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power Rankings list.

The news agency’s rankings are decided by a number of factors including YouTube views, Spotify streams, and album and concert ticket sales. The only other K-pop act in the top 10 are BTS, the Korean boy band giants, who came in at No 10.

US rappers Pop Smoke and Cardi B came in second and third places, respectively.

Bloomberg noted that Blackpink had been the most popular act on YouTube for several months, notching up more than 1 billion views in October alone, and were the No 2 act on Spotify.

Other acts in the top 10 are Justin Bieber (fourth), Juice Wrld (fifth), Drake (sixth), Ariana Grande (seventh), Maluma (eighth) and DaBaby (ninth).