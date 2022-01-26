K-pop boy band Seventeen performs at the Mall of Asia Arena, February 9, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines is the third country with the most number of K-pop fans on Twitter in 2021, the social network said Wednesday, proving the enduring popularity of South Korean idol groups in the country.

In a statement, Twitter said the Philippines ranked third on its latest list of 20 "countries with the most K-pop fans," which was based on internal data from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Indonesia topped the list, followed by Japan, according to Twitter. South Korea ranked fourth, while the United States placed fifth.

The Philippines also ranked second on Twitter's list of "countries tweeting most about K-pop," behind Indonesia.

South Korea is the third country "tweeting most about K-pop," followed by Thailand and the United States, which ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Grammy-nominated BTS topped the list of "most tweeted about K-pop artists in the Philippines," followed by junior label-mates Enhypen.

The list also includes:

3. Blackpink

4. NCT

5. Seventeen

6. Treasure

7. Twice

8. EXO

9. Tomorrow X Together

10. Stray Kids

The list is different from the one that Twitter released last December, which analyzed data from Jan. 1 to Nov. 15, 2021. The previous unranked list included Red Velvet, The Boyz and iKON.

Meanwhile, the following are the "most tweeted about K-pop artists globally":

1. BTS

2. NCT

3. Enhypen

4. EXO

5. Blackpink

6. Tomorrow X Together

7. Treasure

8. Seventeen

9. Ateez

10. Stray Kids

11. Twice

12. GOT7

13. The Boyz

14. Aespa

15. iKON

16. ITZY

17. Astro

18. Monsta X

19. Red Velvet

20. SHINee

Twitter also named the following as the rising K-pop artists of 2021:

1. Enhypen

2. Tomorrow X Together

3. Treasure

4. Aespa

5. ITZY

6. IVE

7. Cravity

8. WEi

9. Oneus

10. CIX

Twitter also recorded 7.8 billion K-pop related tweets globally in 2021, a new record from the 6.7 billion tweets of 2020.

The social network said it was confident that the K-pop community on its platform would "continue to break new records every year."

"But beyond K-pop, we’ve also seen discussions about Korean content across the board on Twitter growing, with K-pop fans talking about not just their favorite music, performances, concerts, and daily lives, but showing increasing interest in dramas and webtoons with K-pop OST (original soundtracks) or starring K-pop idols," it said.

