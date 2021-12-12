BTS receives an award for Artist of the Year at the 49th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on November 22, 2021. Mario Anzuoni, Reuters/File

BTS took home the four top prizes at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) on Saturday, the third consecutive year that the K-pop superstars won in all the major categories.

The seven-piece boy band was named artist of the year and worldwide icon of the year at the MAMAs, which recognizes achievements mainly in the K-pop scene but also gives awards to other Asian artists.

The group also bagged album of the year for "BE" and song of the year for the hit "Butter."

BTS won a total of nine awards at this year's MAMAs, held in Paju City, northwest of Seoul. The septet, however, was unable to attend the event and instead delivered a recorded acceptance speech.

The group's members are currently under mandatory COVID-19 quarantine, having recently arrived in Seoul from the United States.

The threat of COVID-19 did not dampen the mood at the festive awards show, which returned as an offline event this year, albeit with a limited audience in compliance with health protocols.

BTS also won best male group, while TWICE was named best female group.

Soloist IU, who released her fifth studio album in March, emerged as the best female artist while EXO's Baekhyun was the best male artist.

The best new female and male artist award went to aespa and Enhypen, respectively.

Brave Girls, the decade-old act that gained success after going viral earlier this year, received the Korean Tourism Organization breakout artist award.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran appeared through a pre-recorded performance of his recent singles "Bad Habits" and "Shivers." He was also named favorite international artist.

Popular boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2019 after two years of promotions, had its reunion, with only Taiwanese member Lai Kuanlin missing the event.

The night concluded with a special performance featuring K-pop diva Lee Hyori, who hosted the event, and the contestants of popular dance show "Street Woman Fighter."

The MAMAs is organized annually by Korean media conglomerate CJ E&M.

