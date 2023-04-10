Concept photo for K-pop girl group IVE's first full album 'I've IVE,' released April 10, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@IVEstarship

Rising K-pop girl group IVE is back with its first full album.

On Monday, the award-winning pop act composed of Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo dropped "I've IVE," which contains 11 tracks, including the lead single "I Am" and pre-release track "Kitsch."

Alongside the record, the group unveiled a music video for "I Am," showing the girls donned in mostly black and white outfits while performing the song in various sets, including in an airstrip, airplane, limousine and what appears to be a mansion.

"I Am," which features strong vocal performances from the members, was co-written by K-pop hitmaker Ryan S. Jhun, with lyrics from popular lyricist Kim Eana.

The girls are credited as lyricists in the other songs on the album. Their labelmate, EXY of the girl group WJSN (Cosmic Girls), also contributed words to the song "Lips."

As of writing, #IVE_1ST_ALBUM_RELEASE ranks among the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

In late March, IVE dropped a music video for "Kitsch," offering fans a glimpse into "I've IVE."

Formed and managed by Starship Entertainment, IVE debuted in December 2021 with the single "Eleven."

The group achieved greater popularity with its 2022 single "Love Dive," which dominated South Korea's music charts and was named song of the year in several year-end award shows.

IVE is set to play at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on June 17 for its "The Prom Queens" tour.

