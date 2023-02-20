K-pop group IVE to perform in Manila on June 17

K-pop girl group IVE. Photo: Twitter/@IVEstarship

MANILA (UPDATE) — Filo DIVEs, are you ready to dive into IVE?

The rising K-pop girl group announced Monday it would hold a concert at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on June 17, marking its first visit to the Philippines.

The show is part of IVE's first "fan concert" tour called "The Prom Queens," which will also make stops in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand, according to a post on the group's Twitter page.

The tour kicked off with a two-day concert in Seoul last February 11 and 12.

IVE did not give further details on the concert, but local promoter DNM Entertainment urged fans to follow its social media pages for "more details and ticketing info."

Managed by Starship Entertainment, IVE — composed of Yujin, Wonyoung, Gaeul, Rei, Liz and Leeseo — debuted in December 2021 with the single "Eleven."

The girls quickly rose in popularity with their sophomore single "Love Dive," which won song of the year in various South Korean music award shows last year.

IVE is also working on its first full-length album, which is planned for release in April, according to reports.

