It's a new era for IVE as the chart-topping K-pop girl group unveiled Monday the music video for single "Kitsch."

"Kitsch" serves as a pre-release single for the six-member band's first full album "I've IVE," set to drop on April 10.

The group will release the album's track list and concept photos in the coming weeks, based on the schedule posted on IVE's Twitter page.

Formed and managed by Starship Entertainment, IVE — composed of Yujin, Wonyoung, Gaeul, Rei, Liz and Leeseo — debuted in December 2021 with the single "Eleven."

The girls quickly rose in popularity with "Eleven" and its succeeding singles "Love Dive" and "After Like."

"Love Dive," in particular, topped the yearly song chart of South Korean streaming platform Melon in 2022, according to news agency Yonhap. It was also named song of the year at the MAMA Awards, Melon Music Awards and Golden Disc Awards during the same year.

The sextet is scheduled to perform at the Araneta Coliseum on June 17 for its "The Prom Queens" tour.

