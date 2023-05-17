K-pop group Cravity to hold Manila concert in August

K-pop group Cravity. Photo: Twitter/@CRAVITYstarship

Filipnio LUVITYs are about to get a rush of adrenaline as K-pop group Cravity is heading to the country for a solo concert.

The nine-member boy band announced late Wednesday it would stage a concert at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 5.

The event is part of Cravity's first world tour, titled "Masterpiece," which kicked off in Seoul over the weekend.

The tour is also set to make stops in the United States and before moving to other Asian cities, including Taipei, Hong Kong and Bangkok, based on the tour list posted on the group's Twitter page.

Filo LUVITYs, are you ready to feel groovy? K-pop group Cravity is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater on August 5 as part of its “Masterpiece” tour. (📷: @CRAVITYstarship) | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/eoRLz5m7xY — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 17, 2023

Cravity — composed of Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung and Seongmin — is managed by Starship Entertainment, which houses other popular K-pop acts like Monsta X, WJSN (Cosmic Girls) and IVE.

The group debuted on April 14, 2020 with the extended play "Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are" and was named Best New Male Artist of the Year at the 2020 Melon Music Awards.

Prior to debuting, four of the members gained popularity by competing in the 2019 survival show "Produce X 101," with Minhee and Hyeongjun winning to become members of the short-lived boy group X1.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.