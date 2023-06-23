K-pop girl group IVE during a press conference at the Novotel Manila Araneta City in Quezon City on June 16, 2023. Alyssa Carmina Gonzales, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Success came quickly for K-pop girl group IVE, which, in less than two years, managed to top charts in South Korea and bag prestigious honors at various music award shows.

The six members of IVE admittedly feel the weight of their achievements, but use this feeling of pressure to improve in their craft.

“Of course, it would be a lie for us to say that we do not feel burdened from the different pressures we receive,” An Yujin, the group’s leader, said in an interview with ABS-CBN ahead of IVE’s recent fan concert in the Philippines.

“However, we do our best to use this pressure and the burden that we feel to fuel our passion… for us to create more beautiful songs,” she said via an interpreter.

Also composed of Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo, IVE was formed by Starship Entertainment, home to other well-known K-pop acts such as Monsta X, WJSN (Cosmic Girls) and Cravity.

On December 1, 2021, IVE arrived with the dance-pop track “Eleven,” but it was the sophomore single “Love Dive” that cemented the group’s status as K-pop royalty.

Released in April 2022, the alluring “Love Dive” went on to top South Korean music charts and win song of the year at the MAMA Awards, Melon Music Awards and Asia Artist Awards.

“[‘Love Dive’] is very meaningful for us because it also allowed us to receive different awards and be known [by more people], so this is a very special song for us,” Liz said.

Another reason why the girls consider “Love Dive” their biggest hit is because the song best captures the group’s core message of “narcissism,” Liz added.

IVE is part of a new wave of female acts who are ruling South Korean music streaming charts and selling a massive number of albums, shattering the long-standing notion that girl groups are less lucrative than their male counterparts, according to a Korea Times report.

For Leeseo, IVE distinguishes itself from its peers with its message of “narcissism.”

“Since our debut, our main focus or theme is narcissism. We have this world of narcissism. That’s the difference that we have and that’s the charm that we have as a group compared to other groups,” she said.

Wonyoung assured fans that in the midst of all the success, the girls always have their fans in mind.

“To think that we get to receive so much love from our DIVEs and also interact with them through various albums that we release, it's such a very happy thing for us,” she said, citing the name of IVE’s fan group.

“We do our best to repay all the love that our fans give to us. That’s what keeps us going,” she added.

