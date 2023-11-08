K-pop girl group IVE at a press conference at the Novotel Manila Araneta City in Cubao on June 16, 2023, a day before their fan concert 'The Prom Queens' at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Alyssa Carmina Gonzales, ABS-CBN News/File

Save the date, Filipino DIVEs, because the Baddies are coming back to Manila!

Rising K-pop girl group IVE announced Wednesday it is returning to the Philippines for a concert.

On its X (formerly Twitter) account, the six-piece act dropped the locations and dates for its "Show What I Have" world tour, which includes a stop in Manila on July 13, 2024.

Further details about the local show, including the exact venue and ticket prices, have not been released.

The tour also includes stops in cities across Asia, the United States, Europe and South America.

IVE previously visited the country last June, holding a fan concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

Formed by Starship Entertainment, IVE — composed of Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo — debuted in December 2021 with the single "Eleven."

The group quickly rose in popularity in the K-pop scene, with its sophomore single "Love Dive" topping domestic charts and bagging the Song of the Year prize from several South Korean music award shows, including the MAMA Awards.

