South Korean singer-actress Yoona, who rose to fame as a member of pop group Girls' Generation, is coming to the Philippines next year for a fan meeting.

The event is part of the 33-year-old artist's "Yoonite" fan meeting tour, which was announced Monday through a notice on fan community app WeVerse.

The local fan meeting will be held at the SMX Convention Center on March 1, 2024, based on the notice.

Ticketing details were not immediately available.

The tour will kick off with a two-day event in Seoul in January before moving to other Asian stops, including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Yoona debuted in 2007 with Girls' Generation, which became one of South Korea's best-selling and most popular girl groups.

She has also ventured into acting, landing lead roles in dramas like "You Are My Destiny," "Cinderella Man," "The K2" and most recently "King the Land." Her notable movies, meanwhile, include the action comedy "Confidential Assignment" and "Exit."

