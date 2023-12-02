The Rose's 'Dawn to Dusk' in Manila: Seat map, ticket prices

Heads up, Filipino Black Roses! The ticket prices for the Manila leg of Korean rock band The Rose's "Dawn To Dusk" tour have been revealed.
The four-piece act earlier announced it would hold a concert at the Araneta Coliseum on January 26, 2024 as part of the tour.
Ovation Productions, which is producing the local show, dropped Friday the following ticket prices for the event:
- VVIP Package - P25,000
- VIP Package - P15,000
- Patron Standing - P6,000
- Patron Seated - P5,500
- Box Premium - P4,500
- Box Regular - P3,500
The VVIP package includes a meet-and-greet photo and 20-minute question-and-answer (Q&A) session with the band as well as access to soundcheck, among other perks. Meanwhile, the VIP package also includes access to the Q&A session and soundcheck.
There will be an "artist presale" of tickets from December 7, 11 a.m. to December 10, 10 p.m. through The Rose's The Rosarium app.
General ticket selling starts on December 11 via TicketNet, said Ovation.
The concert comes about a year since the band last went to Manila for its "Heal Together" tour.
