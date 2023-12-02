The Rose's 'Dawn to Dusk' in Manila: Seat map, ticket prices

Korean rock band The Rose. Photo: @official_therose/Instagram

Heads up, Filipino Black Roses! The ticket prices for the Manila leg of Korean rock band The Rose's "Dawn To Dusk" tour have been revealed.

The four-piece act earlier announced it would hold a concert at the Araneta Coliseum on January 26, 2024 as part of the tour.

Ovation Productions, which is producing the local show, dropped Friday the following ticket prices for the event:

VVIP Package - P25,000

VIP Package - P15,000

Patron Standing - P6,000

Patron Seated - P5,500

Box Premium - P4,500

Box Regular - P3,500

Hey Manila! Can't wait to see Black Roses at the Dawn To Dusk World Tour at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on January 26, 2024. Tickets are on sale Monday, December 11 at 11am. We Rose You!



✨Artist Presale: December 7 (Thursday) at 11am

✨End of Presale: December 10… pic.twitter.com/ZAiYLv8ttG — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) December 1, 2023

The VVIP package includes a meet-and-greet photo and 20-minute question-and-answer (Q&A) session with the band as well as access to soundcheck, among other perks. Meanwhile, the VIP package also includes access to the Q&A session and soundcheck.

There will be an "artist presale" of tickets from December 7, 11 a.m. to December 10, 10 p.m. through The Rose's The Rosarium app.

General ticket selling starts on December 11 via TicketNet, said Ovation.

The concert comes about a year since the band last went to Manila for its "Heal Together" tour.

