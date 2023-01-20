The Rose serenades PH fans in ‘Heal Together’ concert

MANILA -- Filipino fans finally got their dose of The Rose again when the South Korean band returned to the Philippines for a show.

Woosung, Hajoon, Dojoon, Jaehyeong serenaded their Black Roses at the “Heal Together” concert held at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City last January 14.

Korean rock band #TheRose staged the “Heal Together” concert at the SM North EDSA Skydome on Saturday evening. | via @aprbenjamin #HealTogetherInManila pic.twitter.com/ubNQLnmvfT — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 14, 2023

The quartet played nonstop for nearly 2 hours, singing tracks from “Heal,” the group’s first full album released last October, and other previously released hits.

The Rose started the night with sentimental tracks “Definition of Ugly is,” “Insomnia,” and “She’s in the Rain.” Then the set list progressed to slowly "heal" fans to a state of catharsis when the band finally sang about the bitterness of a heartbreak in the pop-rock "Sour" to end the show.

Apart from fan-favorites like “Sorry,” “RED,” and “Cure,” the group also performed “Modern Life” from Woosung’s solo project “Moth.”

One of the highlights of the night was a playful interaction, where the band led by Dojoon, asked fans to sing “Yes” in relay. The audience pulled it off after a few attempts.

“Thank you, guys. You are so heartwarming, and very enthusiastic and energetic,” Dojoon said, also noting how fans were singing their hearts out to every song.

The Rose performs “Yes” during the “Heal Together” concert in Manila last January 14.

Throughout the show, the members repeatedly told their fans how much they missed the energetic Filipino crowd, which Woosung described as “the loudest in Southeast Asia.”

The Rose last played in Manila in December 2019, and was among the last Korean acts to play in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic halted live shows around the world.

“When we come back next year, are you guys going to be here?” Woosung asked. “We missed you so much. The Rose’s hearts are 'sour' without you,” he continued, referencing one of their songs.

The Rose capped the night with a photo session and by handing out red roses to the audience.

“Heal Together” in Manila was presented by Three Angles Production.