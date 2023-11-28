Super Junior's Yesung. Photo: yesung1106/Instagram

Heads up, Pinoy ELFs! The seat plan and ticket prices for Super Junior member Yesung's solo concert in Manila have been released Tuesday.

The K-pop singer is slated to mount the Philippine leg of his "Unfading Sense" concert tour at the New Frontier Theater on January 6.

On its social media pages, local promoter PULP Live World dropped the following ticket prices for the show:

VIP Y - P15,000

VIP S - P11,500

Loge - P10,000

Balcony - P6,500

Life just got even more beautiful because YESUNG is coming to the Philippines next year! ✨ Check out the YESUNG SOLO CONCERT 'UNFADING SENSE' IN MANILA seat plan and exclusive fan benefits to make sure you have the best experience. 💙



Tickets will be available on December 17… pic.twitter.com/Ci2oS0PYFu — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 28, 2023

Tickets will be available starting December 17 via TicketNet's outlets and website, PULP said.

Yesung last went to the Philippines in July, joining his fellow Super Junior members for the group's "fan party" held at the Araneta Coliseum.

