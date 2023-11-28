Home  >  Entertainment

K-pop singer Yesung's 'Unfading Sense' in Manila: Seat map, ticket prices

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2023 08:44 PM

Super Junior's Yesung. Photo: yesung1106/Instagram
Heads up, Pinoy ELFs! The seat plan and ticket prices for Super Junior member Yesung's solo concert in Manila have been released Tuesday.

The K-pop singer is slated to mount the Philippine leg of his "Unfading Sense" concert tour at the New Frontier Theater on January 6.

On its social media pages, local promoter PULP Live World dropped the following ticket prices for the show:

  • VIP Y - P15,000
  • VIP S - P11,500
  • Loge - P10,000
  • Balcony - P6,500

Tickets will be available starting December 17 via TicketNet's outlets and website, PULP said.

Yesung last went to the Philippines in July, joining his fellow Super Junior members for the group's "fan party" held at the Araneta Coliseum.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite. 
 

