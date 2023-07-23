K-pop group Super Junior at its fan party at the Araneta Coliseum, July 21, 2023. Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Seven months since their last visit to the Philippines, long-running boy band Super Junior returned to the country for a “fan party,” aimed at presenting a different side of the K-pop veterans.

The Araneta Coliseum lit up in sapphire blue thanks to the light sticks wielded by scores of E.L.Fs who attended the fan party on Friday, which marked the group’s seventh solo event in the country.

But what made the affair different from the group’s past “Super Show” concerts were the games that showed the more fun and casual side of Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.

“If you’ve seen our ‘Super Shows,’ there are times when it can get boring if you just see our performances, but you’ll be able to see the real sides of our members here in the fan party,” Leeteuk, the group’s leader, told the crowd through an interpreter.

Super Junior last went to the Philippines in December, staging its “Super Show 9: Road” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I hope we could show you our different charms aside from [what we usually show through] the ‘Super Show,’” Eunhyuk said.

The members of Super Junior have a knack for being entertaining, having appeared in countless variety shows over the years. And the fan party’s game segment felt like one was seeing the idols in a variety program in person.

One game had the members guessing more recent K-pop songs by listening to a one-second snippet, before making them dance to the correct answers, which included NCT Dream’s “Candy,” NewJeans’ “Hype Boy” and Le Sserafim’s “Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife.”

At one point, Kyuhyun even wore a barong tagalog that he won as a prize, while Ryeowook and Yesung played with lightsabers, much to the amusement of the fans.

The event was not short on performances either, with the group kicking off the night with an explosive set consisting of “Super” and singles “Mr. Simple” and “Black Suit.”

The K-pop superstars also served rock versions of hits “Sorry Sorry” and “Bonamana,” and brought a more intimate atmosphere through slower tunes “My Wish,” “Callin’,” “More Days With You” and “Miracle.”

“I’m so happy that we’re seeing each other more often,” Yesung said towards the end of the show, which ran for over two hours.

“We had a great time with you all. The Philippines is always a great country, [with a] great city and great people,” Siwon added.

