Super Junior's Yesung to hold Manila concert in January 2024

Super Junior's Yesung. Photo: Instagram/@yesung1106

Yesung of long-running K-pop boy group Super Junior is returning to Manila in January for a solo concert.

The show is part of the 39-year-old singer's "Unfading Sense" tour, which he announced Friday through a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

YESUNG SOLO CONCERT - Unfading Sense



10/21-22 ➫ SEOUL

11/10 ➫ JAKARTA

11/25 ➫ TAIPEI

12/2 ➫ NAGOYA

12/5 ➫ OSAKA

12/16 ➫ BANGKOK

12/19 ➫ TOKYO

1/6 ➫ MANILA

1/13 ➫ MACAU pic.twitter.com/67SdYk2LjB — YESUNG official (@YESUNG_smtown) October 13, 2023

The Manila show is scheduled to take place on January 6, based on the X post. Further details, such as the exact venue and ticket prices, were not immediately available.

The tour will kick off in Seoul this month before moving to other Asian cities.

Yesung last went to the Philippines in July, joining the rest his fellow Super Junior members for the group's "fan party" held at the Araneta Coliseum.

