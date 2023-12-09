Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Ticket prices for Park Hyung-sik’s Manila fan meet

Posted at Dec 09 2023 10:28 AM

South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik. Courtesy: P&STUDIO (KOREA)
Ticket prices for South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik's upcoming fanmeet have been released. 

The 31-year-old actor's event, called "SIKcret Time," will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on February, with pre-selling starting at noon today. 

Ticket prices range from P5,500 (bronze) to P15,000 (diamond) and have varied inclusions. Diamond and platinum users may have a chance to enter the fan sign event through a raffle. 

  • Diamond - P15,000
  • Platinum - P12,500
  • Gold - P10,500
  • Silver - P8,500 
  • Bronze - P5,500 

Diamond and platinum seats are available on "a first come-first served" basis during the pre-sale. 

To buy tickets for the pre-sale, both local and foreign buyers must wmail info@mqlive.events indicating contact details, country, number, and preferred seat category. 

Ticketnet will provide a pre-sale link for the online transaction, and buyers get to choose their preferred sets. 

Ticket-buyers may use a credit card or debit card for online transactions. 

Park starred in "The Heirs," "Hwarang," and "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon." and is set to star alongside Park Shin-hye in the medical drama "Doctor Slump."

