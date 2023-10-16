'Strong Woman Do Bong-soon' stars Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik take photos as they reunite for the spin-off series 'Strong Girl Nam-soon.' Photo: Instagram/boyoung0212_official

Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik, the lead stars of the popular K-drama "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon," have reunited for a cameo appearance on their show's spin-off "Strong Girl Nam-soon."

Netflix Philippines shared Sunday a snippet of the appearance, which saw Bo-young and Hyung-sik reprise their roles as Do Bong-soon and Ahn Min-hyuk, respectively, from the 2017 series.

The clip, taken from the recent third episode of the "Strong Girl Nam-soon," shows Min-hyuk barging into a police station while Bong-soon is being investigated for supposedly beating up two men, whom she accused of selling dogs to a dogfighting ring.

In the clip, Bong-soon also meets Gil Joong-gan (played by Kim Hae-sook), whom she introduces to Min-hyuk as a family relative. Gil is the grandmother of Gang Nam-soon (Lee Yoo-mi), the spin-off series' lead character.

On Instagram, both Bo-young and Hyung-sik shared similar photos that they took during their reunion.

"Strong Girl Nam-soon," which has so far released four episodes on Netflix, follows the titular character who — like her relative Bong-soon — possesses superhuman strength.

Nam-soon returns to South Korea from Mongolia to find her birth family, "only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power," according to Netflix.

Aside from Lee Yoo-mi (from "All Of Us Are Dead") and Kim Hae-sook ("Start-Up"), the new show also stars former Wanna One member Ong Seong-wu, actress Kim Jung-eun, and actor Byeon Woo-seok.

