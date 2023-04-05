Love K-pop? Here are 9 K-dramas that you can watch

Choi Soo-young on 'So I Married the Anti-Fan,' Kim Min-gue on 'The Heavenly Idol' and IU on 'The Producers.' Photo from Kim's Instagram account and screengrabs from iQIYI and KBS World TV videos on YouTube

The K-pop industry can seem glamorous. But underneath all the glitz and glamor are stories of trials and tribulations, of trainees working hard to make their debut and idols struggling to succeed in the cutthroat music scene.

K-dramas have made efforts to portray these struggles, weaved with stories of friendship and romance. Below are some series that can give curious K-pop fans and other viewers a glimpse of the idol industry.

The Heavenly Idol (2023)

Starring: Kim Min-gue, Go Bo-gyeol, Lee Jang-woo

Watch on: Viu

In the middle of a battle against an evil being, a high priest from another dimension is suddenly transported into the body of an idol from an unpopular boy group.

Let Me Be Your Knight (2021)

Starring: Jung In-sun, Lee Jun-young

Watch on: iQIYI

A fake doctor is tasked to live with the vocalist of a famous idol band in an effort to cure his sleep disorder.

Idol: The Coup (2021)

Starring: Ahn Hee-yeon (Hani), Ahn Sol-bin (Solbin), Han So-eun, Chu So-jung (Exy), Kim Ji-won, Kwak Si-yang, Kim Min-kyu

Watch on: iQIYI

The members of an unpopular girl group desperately try to get a music show win before their imminent disbandment.

Imitation (2021)

Starring: Jung Ji-so, Lee Jun-young, Jung Yun-ho, Park Ji-yeon

Watch on: Netflix, iQIYI

After her dreams of becoming a K-pop idol are quickly crushed by a tragic incident, a girl supports herself by impersonating a popular soloist, until she and her former bandmates are given another chance at stardom.

So I Married the Anti-Fan (2021)

Starring: Choi Tae-joon, Choi Soo-young, Hwang Chan-sung, Han Ji-an, Kim Min-gue

Watch on: iQIYI

Romance blossoms between a K-pop superstar and a reporter who is his "anti-fan" when they end up living together.

Her Private Life (2019)

Starring: Park Min-young, Kim Jae-wook, Ahn Bo-hyun, Jung Jae-won (One)

Watch on: Netflix, iQIYI, Viu

A woman lives a double life as a museum curator and owner of a "fan site" for a K-pop idol.

Top Management (2018)

Starring: Seo Eun-soo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Cha Eun-woo

Watch on: YouTube Premium

A former idol trainee with the power to see the future becomes the new manager of a struggling boy band.

The Producers (2015)

Starring: Cha Tae-hyun, Gong Hyo-jin, Kim Soo-hyun, Lee Ji-eun (IU)

Watch on: Netflix

A drama following the lives of variety show producers and a famous singer whom they work with.

Dream High (2011)

Starring: Bae Suzy, Kim Soo-hyun, Ok Taec-yeon, Ham Eun-jung, Jang Woo-young, Lee Ji-eun (IU)

Watch on: Netflix, Viu

A K-drama classic that tells the story of students at a prestigious arts school who struggle to achieve their dreams of becoming K-pop singers.

