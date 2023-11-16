Korean actor Park Hyung-sik recalls 'healing' PH visit

South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik. P&STUDIO (KOREA)

It has been four years since Park Hyung-sik last went to the Philippines but the South Korean actor still holds fond memories of his previous visit to the country, which he described as a "healing" experience.

"I remember the nice weather and the natural beauty of the country. The people were warm and friendly. The food was delicious," Park, who turns 32 on Thursday, said in an interview.

"I remember there was so much to do in the country. It was both a healing and relaxing time for me," he added.

Park visited the Philippines in 2017 for his first fan meeting in the country. He returned two years later for a similar event organized by a local clothing brand that he endorsed.

Filipino fans now have another opportunity to see the "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon" star in the flesh as he is set to mount his "SIKcret Time" fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum on February 17, 2024.

"I know my Filipino fans have been waiting for such a long time. Please wait for me. My wish is to be with all of you," he said.

"I promise it will be worth it. 'SIKcret Time' will be most memorable for us," he said of the upcoming event.

Given the opportunity, Park would also like to visit Palawan and Boracay, two local destinations known for their beautiful beaches.

"I have not been able to [visit these places], but I wish I could go," he said.

Rise to fame

Park entered the entertainment industry as a singer in 2010. He later dabbled into acting, landing a few cameo roles before getting a notable supporting role in the two-part drama special "I Remember You" in 2012.

In 2013, Park starred in the successful youth drama "The Heirs," which had a powerhouse cast led by Lee Min-ho and Park Shin-hye. The series also included talents who went on to become popular stars in the K-drama scene, such as Park, Kang Ha-neul and Kim Ji-won.

Park — who has over 11 million Instagram followers — continued to gain popularity through his lead roles in shows such as the historical drama "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth," romantic comedy "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon," and thriller "Happiness."

Asked about the actors who inspire him, Park named his close friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik as well as his ZE:A bandmate Im Si-wan.

"Because they are very close to me, we can talk more deeply about acting. They influence me the most," he said.

