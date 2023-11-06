South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik. Handout photo

Heads up, K-drama fans! South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik is coming to the Philippines next year for a fan meeting.

The 31-year-old actor's event, called "SIKcret Time," will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on February 17, events producer MQLive said Monday.

In a statement, Park said he was looking forward to meeting his Filipino fans.

"I cannot wait to see them again," he said. "I will make sure to give a memorable SIKcret experience for Philippine fans to remember."

The seat plan and ticket prices were not immediately available.

Among Park's notable series are "The Heirs," "Hwarang," and "Strong Woman Do Bong-soon."

He is also set to star alongside Park Shin-hye in the medical drama "Doctor Slump."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.