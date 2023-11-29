Home  >  Entertainment

NCT 127's 'The Unity' concert in Bulacan: Seat map, ticket prices

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2023 09:13 PM

Members of the K-pop supergroup NCT 127 perform during their 'Neo City - The Link' concert tour at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 4, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File
The wait is over, Filipino Czennies! The seat plan and ticket prices for NCT 127's upcoming concert in Bulacan have been unveiled on Wednesday.

The K-pop boy group is bringing its "Neo City - The Unity" tour to the Philippine Sports Stadium on January 21, 2024.

DNM Entertainment, which is producing the local show, announced the following ticket prices for the event:

  • Standing N (1, 2, 3, 4) - P13,500
  • Standing C (1, 2, 3, 4) - P12,000
  • Standing T (1, 2) - P10,500
  • Lower Bleachers A - P9,500
  • Lower Bleachers B - P8,500
  • Lower Bleachers C - P7,500
  • Upper Bleachers A - P7,000
  • Upper Bleachers B - P5,500
  • Upper Bleachers C - P4,500
Seat plan and ticket prices for NCT 127's concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium. Photo: dnmentph/X
Ticket selling starts on December 17 via SM Tickets, said DNM.

The nine-member act previously went to the country in September 2022 for its "Neo City - The Link" tour.

