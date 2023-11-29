NCT 127's 'The Unity' concert in Bulacan: Seat map, ticket prices

Members of the K-pop supergroup NCT 127 perform during their 'Neo City - The Link' concert tour at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 4, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

The wait is over, Filipino Czennies! The seat plan and ticket prices for NCT 127's upcoming concert in Bulacan have been unveiled on Wednesday.

The K-pop boy group is bringing its "Neo City - The Unity" tour to the Philippine Sports Stadium on January 21, 2024.

DNM Entertainment, which is producing the local show, announced the following ticket prices for the event:

Standing N (1, 2, 3, 4) - P13,500

Standing C (1, 2, 3, 4) - P12,000

Standing T (1, 2) - P10,500

Lower Bleachers A - P9,500

Lower Bleachers B - P8,500

Lower Bleachers C - P7,500

Upper Bleachers A - P7,000

Upper Bleachers B - P5,500

Upper Bleachers C - P4,500

Seat plan and ticket prices for NCT 127's concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium. Photo: dnmentph/X

Ticket selling starts on December 17 via SM Tickets, said DNM.

Get ready because the biggest hits on this stage are coming over!



NCT 127 3RD TOUR 'NEO CITY : BULACAN - THE UNITY'



OFFICIAL TICKET-SELLING DAY:

⏰2023.12.17 | 12NN

🗓️2024.01.21 | 6:30 PM



📍Philippine Sports Stadium

🎫SM Tickets#NCT127 #NEOCITY#NEOCITY_THE_UNITY… pic.twitter.com/hA3SImJko7 — DNM Entertainment (@dnmentph) November 29, 2023

The nine-member act previously went to the country in September 2022 for its "Neo City - The Link" tour.

