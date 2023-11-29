NCT 127's 'The Unity' concert in Bulacan: Seat map, ticket prices

The wait is over, Filipino Czennies! The seat plan and ticket prices for NCT 127's upcoming concert in Bulacan have been unveiled on Wednesday.
The K-pop boy group is bringing its "Neo City - The Unity" tour to the Philippine Sports Stadium on January 21, 2024.
DNM Entertainment, which is producing the local show, announced the following ticket prices for the event:
- Standing N (1, 2, 3, 4) - P13,500
- Standing C (1, 2, 3, 4) - P12,000
- Standing T (1, 2) - P10,500
- Lower Bleachers A - P9,500
- Lower Bleachers B - P8,500
- Lower Bleachers C - P7,500
- Upper Bleachers A - P7,000
- Upper Bleachers B - P5,500
- Upper Bleachers C - P4,500
Ticket selling starts on December 17 via SM Tickets, said DNM.
The nine-member act previously went to the country in September 2022 for its "Neo City - The Link" tour.
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.