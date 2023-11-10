NCT 127 to hold Bulacan concert in January 2024

Members of the K-pop supergroup NCT 127 perform during their 'NEO CITY : THE LINK' concert tour at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 4, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Save the date, Filo Czennies! K-pop boy group NCT 127 is scheduled to return to the Philippines next year for its "Neo City - The Unity" concert tour.

On its X (formerly Twitter) account, the group dropped the cities and dates for the tour, which includes a stop in Bulacan on January 21, 2024.

NCT 127 3RD TOUR ‘NEO CITY - THE UNITY’



📢NCTzens, are you ready?!

Stay tuned for NCT 127’s 3rd tour!💚



📍SEOUL ∙ NAGOYA ∙ JAKARTA ∙ BULACAN

∙ BANGKOK ∙ MACAU ∙ OSAKA ∙ TOKYO#NCT127 #NEOCITY#NEOCITY_THE_UNITY#NCT127_NEOCITY_THE_UNITY pic.twitter.com/ZjklISdInC — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) November 10, 2023

The exact venue and ticketing details have yet to be announced.

The upcoming show will mark the nine-member group's return to the country since September 2022, when it took the stage of the Mall of Asia Arena for its "Neo City - The Link" tour.

Launched in 2016, NCT 127 is the Seoul-based team of NCT, a boy band whose more than 20 members are divided into various sub-groups. The number "127" in the group's name refers to the longitude coordinate of Seoul.

The current 127 lineup includes Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

In October, NCT 127 made a comeback with its fifth album "Fact Check," fronted by the single of the same title.

