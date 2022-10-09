Taeyong of the K-pop boy band NCT 127. Photo: Instagram/@taexo_nct

NCT 127's leader Taeyong admitted that he would have loved to stay longer in the Philippines to do some sightseeing when the popular K-pop boy band visited the country last month for a concert.

The 27-year-old idol made the statement in a vlog posted Thursday on NCT 127's official YouTube channel. Titled "Manila, We will be back," the 15-minute video showed behind-the-scenes footage from the group's first solo concert in the country last Sept. 4.

"Our hotel is right in front of a beach. so I woke in the mornings with the ocean view. It was amazing," Taeyong said in the video, which was filmed hours before the boys went onstage.

"I wished we could stay here for a day longer then we could've looked around [the] Philippines more. That would've been amazing. I'm so sad," he added.

In the same video, Mark thanked Filipino fans "for bringing us here."

The vlog also featured clips of the 9-member group rehearsing for the concert, particularly in using the elevated platform on the stage as well as the slide for the "Love on the Floor" performance.

Last Sept. 16, NCT 127 made a comeback with the album "2 Baddies," which had a title track of the same name.

In a livestream ahead of the album's release, member Doyoung said "lots of fun things happened in Manila," citing a cutout of a bald Taeyong that he saw from the audience during the show.

NCT 127 is the Seoul-based team of NCT, currently comprised of 23 members divided into various sub-groups.

