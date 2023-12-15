South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo. Photo: @CHAEUNWOO_offcl/X

South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo is returning to the Philippines in March, less than a year since he last went to the country.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the 26-year-old heartthrob, who currently stars in the drama "A Good Day to Be a Dog," announced Thursday he would embark on his "Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator]" tour beginning February 2024.

The tour includes a stop in Manila on March 16, based on the announcement, though further details such as the exact venue and ticket prices were not immediately available.

Apart from Manila, Cha will also visit other Asian countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Singapore and Indonesia, based on the tour schedule.

Cha previously visited the country in July for a fan meeting organized by a donut brand that he endorses.

The artist, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, rose to fame as a member of the K-pop boy band Astro, which debuted in February 2016.

He later established himself as a popular actor, starring in dramas such as "My ID is Gangnam Beauty," "Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung" and "True Beauty."

