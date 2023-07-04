IN PHOTOS: Cha Eun-woo charms Pinoys at Manila fan meet

Scenes from Cha Eun-woo's fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum. Richard Esguerra Scenes from Cha Eun-woo's fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum. Richard Esguerra Scenes from Cha Eun-woo's fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum. Richard Esguerra Scenes from Cha Eun-woo's fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum. Richard Esguerra Scenes from Cha Eun-woo's fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum. Richard Esguerra Scenes from Cha Eun-woo's fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum. Richard Esguerra Scenes from Cha Eun-woo's fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum. Richard Esguerra

MANILA, Philippines -- South Korean actor and singer Cha Eun-woo returned to Manila for his highly-anticipated fan Meet dubbed "Bundles of CHArm" as Dunkin' Philippines brand ambassador.

The event proved to be a spectacular affair as thousands of fans gathered to witness the talent and charm of the South Korean heartthrob last Sunday, July 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The event started with an opening act, the P-pop group YARA, who electrified the stage with their powerful vocals and synchronized dance moves.

The Filo Arohas then erupted in screams and cheers after host Denise Laurel called and introduced Cha.

The energy in the venue soared to new heights when the ASTRO member appeared on stage performing "Love so Fine," from his K-drama "True Beauty," instantly captivating the hearts of everyone in attendance.

The next segment is more of a gettig-to-know-you session, where he announced that he will be starring in a new drama and asked for support.

Despite his busy schedule, Cha said that he gets his energy from his fans.

Interactive segments

The event wasn't just about his performances as it also provided a unique opportunity for fans to interact with their idol.

Lucky fans were selected via a raffle, and those wearing the best outfits were chosen to participate. These fans had to answer questions about Cha in order to win a prize.

They were all thrilled when Cha called them on stage in Tagalog and said, "Halika dito."

These interactions created an atmosphere of joy and connections, making the event an unforgettable experience for both the star and his adoring fans.

After the games, he performed his song "First Love," showcasing his vocal talents and eliciting cheers and sing-alongs from the fans.

The games and raffles continued while Cha assisted in selecting the winners for his limited edition photo cards.

The versatile actor then had a photo-op with the audience and said, "Mahal ko kayo," to his Manila Arohas, expressing his gratitude for their support.

To conclude the night, Cha sang his single "Focus on Me," and reassured his fans that he is a man of his word as he promised to return to the Philippines again.

"I am happy and excited when I make Arohas happy," he said.