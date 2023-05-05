South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo is coming back to the Philippines in July.

Dunkin' Philippines confirmed Friday it was bringing its brand ambassador to the country for an event on July 2.

Get your hearts ready for a night of Cha Eun-Woo this July 2, 2023. Stay tuned on Dunkin’ PH Official Page for more details. 😍💕🫰#ChaEunWooDunkinPH pic.twitter.com/sZCzaRpuDR — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) May 5, 2023

"Get your hearts ready for a night of Cha Eun-Woo this July 2, 2023," Dunkin' said in a Twitter post without disclosing further details.

In March, Dunkin' unveiled Cha as its new endorser through a video where the Korean star told Filipino fans that he would be "seeing you very soon."

Cha, best known as a member of the K-pop boy group Astro, last went to the country in August 2022 for a fan meeting.

