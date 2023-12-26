Korean indie band Wave to Earth. Photo: @wave_to_earth/Instagram

South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth has added a second show to its upcoming concert in Manila, the event's local producer said Tuesday.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Wilbros Live said the second show would take place on March 13 at the New Frontier Theater, two days after the initial "The First Era" concert at the same venue.

2ND SHOW ADDED DUE TO DEMAND!

𝐖𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐇

The First Era Concert

March 11 • 8PM - Sold Out

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟏𝟑 • 𝟖𝐏𝐌 - 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰

New Frontier Theater



𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐠𝐨 𝐨𝐧-𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐜 𝟑𝟎, 𝟏𝟏𝐀𝐌https://t.co/QGwxIw3WQE and TicketNet Outlets… pic.twitter.com/8WoLlkwit4 — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) December 26, 2023

A second show was added "due to demand" after tickets for the first gig sold out, Wilbros said.

Tickets for the second concert will go on sale on December 30 through TicketNet's outlets and website.

Known for laidback indie-pop and lo-fi tracks, Wave to Earth is composed of singer-songwriter Daniel Kim, drummer Dong Kyu-shin, and bassist John Cha.

The trio previously visited the country in November to perform at the ON Festival at the Mall of Asia Arena.

