Korean indie band wave to earth returning to PH for concert

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2023 12:00 PM

Korean indie trio wave to earth. Photo: @wave_to_earth/Instagram

South Korean indie band wave to earth announced Wednesday it would come back to Manila next year for a solo concert.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the trio said it would bring its "The First Era" concert tour to the New Frontier Theater on March 11, 2024.

In a separate X post, promoter Wilbros Live dropped the following ticket prices for the event:
VIP Standing A - P5,000
VIP Standing B - P4,500
Loge - P4,000
Balcony A - P3,500
Balcony B - P2,800

Tickets will go on sale beginning Dec. 23 through TicketNet.

wave to earth is composed of singer-songwriter Daniel Kim, drummer Dong Kyu Shin and bassist John Cha. The group is known for its laidback indie-pop and lo-fi tracks, including "bad" and "seasons."

The trio previously visited the country in November to play at the ON Festival at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

