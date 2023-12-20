Korean indie trio wave to earth. Photo: @wave_to_earth/Instagram

South Korean indie band wave to earth announced Wednesday it would come back to Manila next year for a solo concert.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the trio said it would bring its "The First Era" concert tour to the New Frontier Theater on March 11, 2024.

Hello MANILA! 🇵🇭 We are bringing our new full scale concert "THE FIRST ERA CONCERT" on March 11 at the New Frontier Theater.



Tickets will go on-sale December 23 at 11AM via https://t.co/qOqPvw2rmE. Follow @WilbrosLive for more details. pic.twitter.com/BoLuoDUBdx — wave to earth (@wave_to_earth) December 20, 2023

In a separate X post, promoter Wilbros Live dropped the following ticket prices for the event:

VIP Standing A - P5,000

VIP Standing B - P4,500

Loge - P4,000

Balcony A - P3,500

Balcony B - P2,800

𝐖𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐇

THE FIRST ERA CONCERT

March 11 • New Frontier Theater



Tickets on-sale Dec 23 Sat 11AMhttps://t.co/QGwxIw3WQE and TicketNet Outlets

Presented by Wilbros Live pic.twitter.com/S54HaXRlVY — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) December 20, 2023

Tickets will go on sale beginning Dec. 23 through TicketNet.

wave to earth is composed of singer-songwriter Daniel Kim, drummer Dong Kyu Shin and bassist John Cha. The group is known for its laidback indie-pop and lo-fi tracks, including "bad" and "seasons."

WATCH: Korean indie band wave to earth performs “bad.” #ONFestManila pic.twitter.com/p574cIVHaG — Jaehwa Bernardo 재화 (@jaehwabernardo) November 3, 2023

The trio previously visited the country in November to play at the ON Festival at the Mall of Asia Arena.

