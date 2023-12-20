South Korean indie band wave to earth announced Wednesday it would come back to Manila next year for a solo concert.
In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the trio said it would bring its "The First Era" concert tour to the New Frontier Theater on March 11, 2024.
In a separate X post, promoter Wilbros Live dropped the following ticket prices for the event:
VIP Standing A - P5,000
VIP Standing B - P4,500
Loge - P4,000
Balcony A - P3,500
Balcony B - P2,800
Tickets will go on sale beginning Dec. 23 through TicketNet.
wave to earth is composed of singer-songwriter Daniel Kim, drummer Dong Kyu Shin and bassist John Cha. The group is known for its laidback indie-pop and lo-fi tracks, including "bad" and "seasons."
The trio previously visited the country in November to play at the ON Festival at the Mall of Asia Arena.
