Enhypen's 'Fate' concert in PH: Seat map, ticket prices

Concept photo for Enhypen's extended play 'Orange Blood.' Photo: BELIFTLAB/X

Ready your wallets, Filipino ENGENEs! The seat plan and ticket prices for K-pop boy group Enhypen's upcoming concert in the Philippines were released on Sunday.

The seven-member group is set to hold the Philippine leg of its "Fate" world tour at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac on February 3, 2024.

On its social media pages, local promoter PULP Live World announced the following sections and ticket prices for the event:

Royalty Soundcheck - P16,500

Floor Seated B - P14,000

Premium Front - P13,000

Premium Sides - P12,000

Floor Standing A - P11,500

Premium Center - P9,500

Floor Standing B - P7,500

Regular Sides - P6,500

Regular Center - P4,000

Seat map and ticket prices for the Philippine leg of Enhypen's 'Fate' tour. Photo: pulpliveworld/X

The royalty package includes a ticket for the Floor A Seated section, soundcheck access, laminated ID and lanyard.

It's you and ENHYPEN in this world! This is your fate next year PH ENGENE, they are coming back to Philippines for ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘FATE’ IN NEW CLARK CITY on February 3, 2024, at the New Clark City Stadium, Tarlac. Check out the seat plan and decide which seat is best for… pic.twitter.com/pRQhjxr0w9 — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 26, 2023

A presale for members of the ENGENE fan club will take place on December 16, followed by the general ticket sale on December 17 through pulptickets.com, said PULP.

Enhypen made a comeback earlier this month with the extended play "Orange Blood," fronted by the lead single "Sweet Venom."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



