Enhypen's 'Fate' concert in PH: Seat map, ticket prices

Ready your wallets, Filipino ENGENEs! The seat plan and ticket prices for K-pop boy group Enhypen's upcoming concert in the Philippines were released on Sunday.
The seven-member group is set to hold the Philippine leg of its "Fate" world tour at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac on February 3, 2024.
On its social media pages, local promoter PULP Live World announced the following sections and ticket prices for the event:
- Royalty Soundcheck - P16,500
- Floor Seated B - P14,000
- Premium Front - P13,000
- Premium Sides - P12,000
- Floor Standing A - P11,500
- Premium Center - P9,500
- Floor Standing B - P7,500
- Regular Sides - P6,500
- Regular Center - P4,000
The royalty package includes a ticket for the Floor A Seated section, soundcheck access, laminated ID and lanyard.
A presale for members of the ENGENE fan club will take place on December 16, followed by the general ticket sale on December 17 through pulptickets.com, said PULP.
Enhypen made a comeback earlier this month with the extended play "Orange Blood," fronted by the lead single "Sweet Venom."
