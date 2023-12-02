K-pop star Mark Tuan. Photo: @marktuan/Instagram

Ready your wallets, Filipino Ahgases! The seat map and ticketing details for Mark Tuan's upcoming concert in Manila have been released.

The Taiwanese-American singer, who shot to fame as a member of K-pop boy group GOT7, is staging the Manila leg of his "The Other Side" tour at the SM North EDSA Skydome on January 14, 2024.

On its social media pages, local promoter PULP Live World unveiled Friday the following ticket prices for the event:

Royalty Standing - P13,500

VIP Standing - P10,500

VIP Seated - P8,500

Regular Seated - P5,500

MARK TUAN will be right before our eyes on January 14, 2024, at the Skydome, SM North EDSA for his MARK TUAN 'THE OTHER SIDE' ASIA TOUR IN MANILA. 💚 Let's come together to craft lasting memories because, on this special night, we're all just livin' in it! 🙌



Tickets will go… pic.twitter.com/wLpeUqshW1 — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) December 1, 2023

Tickets go on sale starting December 22, 12 noon, via SM Tickets' outlets and website, PULP said.

The tour is in support of Tuan's first full album of the same title, which was released last August 2022.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO