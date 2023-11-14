K-pop group Seventeen adds 2nd show to Bulacan concert

K-pop boy group Seventeen. Photo: pledis_17/X

K-pop boy group Seventeen is adding another show to the Philippine leg of its "Follow" concert tour, its agency announced Tuesday.

"Thanks to the support of Carat (fans), we are holding one more show in Bulacan," Pledis Entertainment said in a notice on fan community app WeVerse.

The new show is scheduled on January 14, 2024, a day after the first concert, Pledis said. Both events will be staged at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan.

Poster for the additional show of Seventeen's 'Follow' tour in Bulacan, Philippines. Photo from WeVerse

Tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, November 16, via SM Tickets, said Live Nation Philippines, which is producing the concert.

Live Nation explained that the additional show was "due to high demand."

Last October, the 13-member group made a comeback with the extended play (EP) "Seventeenth Heaven," led by the single "God of Music."

The EP logged more than 5.2 million copies in preorders, the biggest for any K-pop album, according to reports.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.